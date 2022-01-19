FilmRise appoints Nuccio as VP International Sales

FilmRise, the New York-based film and TV studio and streaming network, has announced the appointment of Emilia Nuccio in the newly created position of Vice President, International Sales.

Nuccio will oversee all international deals, be responsible for selling the FilmRise catalogue as well as new release and FilmRise co-productions into the international marketplace among other responsibilities.

Danny Fisher, CEO at FilmRise, commented: “We are thrilled to have Emilia bring her unmatched knowledge of the international sales marketplace to FilmRise. Her innovative approach and strategic expertise will surely lead FilmRise to new and exciting avenues and opportunities for growth”.

Nuccio added: “I couldn’t be more excited to work with such an innovative company like FilmRise which continues to grow in the digital arena like no other. I’m honored to be joining such a team of highly skilled and experienced executives.”

Nuccio has spent most of her career as a leader in the domestic and international sales and digital distribution arena focusing on acquisitions, licensing, and merchandising. She has worked with many entertainment companies in roles including SVP of Sales at Dynamic Television; President of International Sales at Echo Bridge for two years following four years as their SVP; President of International Programme and Licensing Sales at Itsy Bitsy Entertainment Company and as VP; Latin American Sales at BBC Worldwide Americas; International

Nuccio will report directly to Melissa Wohl, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales at FilmRise