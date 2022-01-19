Stay Close takes #1 on Netflix Top 10 English TV list

Limited series Stay Close has climbed to the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 English TV list with 53.72 million hours viewed in the week commencing January 10th. The Harlan Coben thriller series, based on his novel of the same name, has continued to climb the list week after week and remains in the top 10 in 71 countries.



Two new series hit the Top 10 English TV list this week: Greg Whiteley returns to Corsicana with season 2 of Cheer, the series was #5 on the top 10 list with 29.1 million hours viewed, whilst rama series Archive 81, from showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, was #7 with 22.2 million hours viewed.



Café con Aroma de Mujer continued to dominate the non-English TV list. For the second week in a row, the Colombian love story took the #1 spot with 98.85 million hours viewed, making it the most watched title this week.

Brazen, the romantic thriller based on the novel by Nora Roberts, took the #1 spot in the Top 10 English Films list with 45.34 million hours viewed and was also in the top 10 in 93 countries. Don’t Look Up grabbed #2, and Red Notice continues its streak with nine straight weeks on the Top 10 English Films list.

Polish film How I Fell in Love with a Gangster, which is inspired by the true story of Nikodem Skotarczak, climbed from #3 on the Top 10 last week to #1 on the non-English Films this week with 11.51 million hours viewed.

The Witcher Season 2 moved up the English TV Most Popular list. After joining the list last week at #8, the series rose the ranks to #5 with 484.32 million hours viewed.