LG to double OLED panel output

It seems viewers are increasingly prepared to invest in new OLED screens. LG Display says that it is investing in expanding its small-to-medium panel fabrication lines at its Paju, South Korea, factory and to produce 6th Generation panels to meet this demand.

Local reports suggest that the investment will result in the doubling of output which will largely be mopped up in iPhones and tablet devices. Mass production will begin in 2024.

LG Display has made no secret that it is boosting OLED production and that it is shifting emphasis away from LCD towards OLEDs.

ET News says LG Display will also be supplying Apple with OLED screens for upcoming iPad versions.