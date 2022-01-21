Netflix: “Squid Game universe has just begun”

Netflix has confirmed an upcoming ‘universe’ expansion based on hit Korean drama Squid Game.

Netflix co-CEO & chief content officer Ted Sarandos told analysts that the streamer is planning another season of Squid Game, and more.



“The Squid Game universe has just begun,” Sarandos said, adding that he expected it to also generate income from areas outside of the series, such as live experiences and franchised video games.

The show is Netflix’s most watched show to date, with more than 1.6 billion hours streamed by viewers. The first season cost the streamer just over $21 million (€18.5m) and resulted in “impact value” of $891 million, according to Bloomberg.