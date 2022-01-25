fuboTV scores UEFA rights with FOX Sports assist

Sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV has secured exclusive US rights through a six-year sub-licence with FOX Sports to stream select matches from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The deal kicks off with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022.

The agreement further strengthens fuboTV’s leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform with more soccer coverage than any other virtual MVPD (vMVPD).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through its deal with FOX Sports, fuboTV will be the exclusive home to a package of selected UEFA National Team Football matches through 2028. fuboTV will have exclusive rights to stream select matches featuring the top European national teams, including Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands. The company’s coverage includes select matches within the following events in all languages (except Spanish and Portuguese):

UEFA Nations League

European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028

European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026

Friendly Matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA

UEFA Euro 2024 (5 Matches)

UEFA Euro 2028 (5 Matches)

“Soccer has always been integral to fuboTV’s DNA,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Today’s announcement of our deal with FOX Sports to distribute UEFA National Team Football marks an important milestone for the company as we work to differentiate our sports-first content portfolio and reinvent interactive sports and entertainment television. We are excited to partner with FOX Sports to bring some of the world’s most important and thrilling soccer events to consumers over the years to come.”

“We’re excited to partner with fuboTV on UEFA’s most-coveted events,” declared FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks. “fuboTV and FOX Sports both share a strong passion for soccer, and what better way to celebrate this beautiful game than with some of the world’s greatest tournaments.”

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of fuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA matches and all re-airs will stream on Fubo Sports Network and its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.