Survey: Over 70% of UK plan to watch Winter Olympics

Consumer insights provider Toluna has released a study about the 2022 Winter Olympics and media choices.

The survey questioned 1,244 people in the UK and found that 71 per cent are going to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with, perhaps surprisingly, the majority of respondents planning to watch the games live on television.

Additional findings include:



Nothing beats traditional television

78 per cent of respondents said their preferred way of watching live sporting events including the Olympics is via TV.

Whilst the popularity and availability of streaming services has exploded in recent years, nearly 1 in 5 of those surveyed said that they’ll watch the games on catch-up TV and only 8 per cent plan to watch the event via streaming services. In general, just 16 per cent prefer to watch live sporting events via streaming services.

Indeed, 83 per cent of respondents stated that they much preferred to watch the Olympics on TV because they believe there’s better commentary on TV (35 per cent) and the camera angles and coverage are better (35 per cent). 13 per cent of those asked said they simply don’t like streaming services whereas 18 per cent do not have access to streaming services.

But streaming services do have their place and are a popular choice for some

Amongst the minority of people who prefer streaming services to terrestrial television, over half of respondents (56 per cent) said it’s because of the flexibility and convenience streaming services provides and the ability to use these services any time and any where across all types of devices as long as there’s a good internet connection.

17 per cent of people said they don’t own a TV or have access to one so watch events such as the Olympics via streaming services on their phone or tablet.

Watching TV programmes via social media channels is a firm favourite

More than half (54 per cent) of those surveyed said that while they enjoy watching television programmes, including coverage on live events like the 2022 Winter Olympics, they tend to do this via a social media channel. For example, watching an ITV or Channel 4 broadcast via Facebook or YouTube.

And what can’t we wait to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?