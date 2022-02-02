Report: Streaming growth slows in Q4

Streaming by consumers slowed in Q4 2021 with a 1 per cent increase in the fourth quarter, according to Conviva’s latest State of Streaming report. Globally streaming grew 7 per cent year on year.

“Streaming adoption spiked during the pandemic, as people spent more time at home and continually sought the fresh, creative content delivered by streaming publishers,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. “Streaming is holding on to the enormous growth it saw over the past eight quarters. The growth rate may be slowing, but the streaming industry is now well established and unlikely to ever go back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Conviva also confirmed the trend to smart TVs for streaming content with a 47 per cent increase in streaming time YoY. Android TV was up 42 per cent, LG grew 36 per cent and Samsung grew 27 per cent. Connected TV devices were down 2 per cent, although Roku was up 12 per cent. Amazon Fire TV was down 7 per cent and Apple TV lost 1 per cent.

Conviva data for its report across 500 million viewers who watched 200 billion streams per year using four billion applications