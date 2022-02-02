Zucker out at CNN

CNN President Jeff Zucker has quit after admitting to an undisclosed relationship with a colleague.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Zucker said in a statement.

According to CNN, Zucker had a relationship with the company’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust. Gollust also acknowledged that she too should have disclosed the relationship to company human resources staffers.