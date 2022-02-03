Survey reveals game developers’ security concerns

New research conducted by digital security specialist Irdeto in collaboration with research firm Omdia found that 84 per cent of game developers are continuously concerned about tampering and piracy. In-game cheating is a concern for 70 per cent of respondents, a feeling that increases among larger companies, where 85 per cent express worry.

Video games protection technology provider Denuvo by Irdeto has released a report on the cybersecurity needs and pain points of game developers.

The survey results indicate a clear need for solutions and products that protect games from tampering and cheating to secure game developers’ revenue streams as well as ensure continued gamer engagement. Over 70 per cent of respondents mention revenue loss as the primary risk of tampering and piracy. Cheating is also an important concern as 69 per cent of respondents express worry that cheating will result in declined user engagement, which has a direct link to revenue loss. These concerns are well-founded since one in five respondents felt that foul play has had a negative impact on revenue. However, what is most concerning is that not everyone knows the impact of tampering and cheating. In fact, nearly 40 per cent of respondents simply do not know to what degree they had been affected by tampering and cheating; this figure increased to 54 per cent among independent developers. This is worrisome as unawareness of the impact of piracy results in inadequate response to ensure fair game – and protect revenue.

According to Irdeto, it is important to highlight that not all games – single-player titles, for example – are ruined by cheating, but it is evident that the threat to revenue loss is a serious problem in the industry and needs to be addressed.

What is clear, though, is that those companies who invest in anti-cheat and anti-tamper technologies see the immense value in protecting their games, revenue, and players from nefarious actors; 93 per cent of those using anti-cheat and anti-tamper solutions are satisfied with the protection and value brought by game protection technologies. Ease of use, competitive pricing, and, of course, protection of reputation and revenue are frequently cited as the positives of such services.

According to Reinhard Blaukovitsch, Managing Director at Denuvo, the findings of the report confirm the need of strong anti-cheat and anti-tamper solutions, regardless of the company. “Denuvo has been providing cutting edge and innovative services that can help protect the integrity of games to the benefit of all industry players,” he stated. “The security concerns touch developers of all sizes on all platforms and a proper game protection helps to maintain engaged gamers as well as secure a healthy revenue stream.”