Denmark to levy streaming tax

Denmark is to levy a tax on streaming services in order to help fund home-grown TV and film output.

The tax will be “up to 5 per cent” according to local reports.

However, the OTT players – including Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max – will be required to reveal their company algorithms which determine which of their movies and other content are recommended to subscribers.

The move is seen as countering the impact made by the streaming services on local content providers.

The Danish culture and media minister, Ane Halsboe-Jorgensen, said the OTT players could pose threats to the “Danish content that brings us together as a society”.

“Our world has changed,” she added. “Democratic discourse and the way we use media are going through a period of upheaval, not least because of digitisation. That’s why we’re doing things differently this time.”