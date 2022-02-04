NBC: “Super Bowl LVI ad spots sold out”

Ahead of NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVI in the US on February 13th, NBCUniversal has announced that Super Bowl LVI is officially sold out of every in-game unit across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms including Peacock, with only a handful of pre-game spots remaining.

“The NFL has never been stronger and has led us to new records this year. From Sunday Night Football to Football Night in America and through the nail-biting Playoffs, we’ve seen an increased appetite for fans to watch the NFL across all our platforms. This multiplatform consumption has attracted even more advertisers who have the desire for the immediate scaled reach of sports. And with the power of our One Platform, we’re able to utilise these major moments to maximize viewership and drive business impact for our advertising partners,” said Mark Marshall, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

Highlights: Super Bowl LVI for NBC:

The Game will set a new unit rate average record for a Super Bowl, including multiple spots sold at $7 million for a :30 spot.

Every in-game advertiser will also run across NBCU’s Telemundo Super Bowl telecast as well as NBC Sports Streaming assets, including Peacock for the first time.

The categories with the largest unit growth in this year’s Super Bowl vs last year’s Super Bowl include Automotive, Technology, Entertainment, Travel and Health & Wellness.

There are 30+ new advertisers in this year’s Super Bowl vs last year’s Game, representing about 40% of the total advertisers in the Game.

The 30+ new Super Bowl advertisers are a varied group representing 12 different categories, most of which fall within Automotive, Technology and Travel.

Highlights: 2021 NBC Sunday Night Football, Football Night in America, Regular Season, Playoffs:

The 2021 regular season Sunday Night Football was the #1 Program in Primetime fo r the 11 th stra ight year.

NBC’s Football Night in America is Sports’ #1 Weekly Studio Show for the 16 th consec utive year.

The 2021 Regular Season and Playoffs were a record setting year for Ad Sales. More than 200 advertisers across linear and digital took advantage of the scale and reach Sunday Night Football provides. 14 of the 16 categories grew in ad spending in 2021 vs 2020 NBC’s NFL season. 31 new advertisers helped drive growth across linear and digital for the 21 Regular Season and Playoffs. Within the 31 new advertisers, the strongest new business growth came from Financial, Approved Sportsbook Operators, Pharma, Travel and Entertainment categories.



NBC Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles marks NBC’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast and the debut Super Bowl presentation on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. In addition, Telemundo becomes the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the Super Bowl.