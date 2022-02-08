CMTV most watched channel in Portugal for first time

For the first time in its history, Portuguese cable TV channel CMTV achieved a higher audience share than the main TV channel of Portuguese public broadcaster RTP 1.

On February 5th, CMTV registered an average daily share of 10.7 per cent, compared to 9.1 per cent for RTP1. This was also the best result ever for the TV channel of Portuguese daily Correio da Manhã, which is on its way to celebrating its ninth anniversary.

On average, 250,800 viewers followed CMTV’s broadcast and the total audience amounted to 3.2 million.

The most watched programme of the day on cable was the prime time ‘CM Jornal’, with 674,000 viewers on average, equivalent to 13.5 per cent share.

CMTV already has more audience than RTP in various time slots, including prime time.

For 61 consecutive months, it has been the most watched news channel on cable, with viewing figures well above its rivals (SIC Notícias, TVI 24/CNN Portugal and RTP 3).

In January 2022, it achieved a 4.1 per cent share, according to GfK data.

CMTV is distributed on all the main cable TV platforms in Portugal, but is not yet part of the national DTT free-to-air offer.