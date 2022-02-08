Ofcom: Broadband, pay-TV complaints at record low

Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints it receives about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between July and September last year and shows that complaints across the board are at all-time low levels.

Three of the four sectors – broadband, landline and pay-TV – all saw reductions in complaints this quarter, with nearly all providers seeing an improvement in their figures. For pay-monthly mobile, complaints were at the same historically low level as the last quarter.

TalkTalk and Shell Energy generated the most broadband complaints, primarily due to faults and service issues.

TalkTalk was also the most complained-about landline provider, while EE and Sky attracted the fewest broadband and landline complaints.

iD Mobile, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, and Virgin Media generated the highest volume of pay-TV complaints. The main reason customers complained to Ofcom was related to how these companies handled their complaints.

EE, Tesco Mobile and Sky attracted the fewest complaints in the mobile sector, and Sky was the least complained-about pay-TV provider.

“Complaints have fallen to a record low, and we expect providers to keep working to achieve the highest standards. If you’re unhappy with your provider, it’s worth shopping around. We’ve made it easier than ever to switch, and you could end up with better customer service as well saving money,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director.

An EE spokesperson said: “Our customers already know we provide the best customer service across the industry, and these results reflect the hard work of our teams in UK and Ireland contact centres and retail stores providing the best personal and local service. EE customers also enjoy being part of the UK’s biggest and fastest network. With more 5G coverage than any other provider and ultrafast full fibre broadband, EE has been named the UK’s best network for the past eight years by RootMetrics.”

A BT spokesperson said – “BT is seeing fewer complaints than ever before and we’re dedicated to keeping our customers connected and providing great service with 100 per cent of calls being answered in the UK and Ireland. We’re committed to helping our customers wherever they need us with our nationwide team of Home Tech Experts providing in-home support.”

Home broadband complaints per 100,000 customers

Pay-TV complaints per 100,000 customers