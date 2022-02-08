Orange eyes MásMóvil merger
From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 8, 2022
Orange Spain, Spain’s second largest network, is exploring a merger with MásMóvil, the fourth largest telco, according to local reports.
Both companies would share 50 per cent of the new group, including MasMovil’s shareholders: buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence.
The resulting company would approach Telefonica in szie, and leapfrog Vodafone, currently the third largest.
Top officials at European carriers have repeatedly called for market consolidation to reduce competition and boost operators’ profitability at a time they need cash to invest into the rollout of 5G infrastructure.
