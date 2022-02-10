ProSiebenSat.1 expands production business

Seven.One Entertainment Group, the entertainment company of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, is expanding its content pipeline for local content with the establishment of a new Red Arrow production company in Germany.

The latest creative forge, based in Cologne, will develop and produce entertainment formats for all Seven.One Entertainment Group platforms, among others, from 2022. The new production house will also realise format ideas from the recently concluded first-look deal with John de Mol’s Talpa Concepts.

The managing directors of the new production company will be Nadine Grünfeld, formerly Executive Director at Endemol Shine Germany, and Frank Kott, formerly Head of Production Show & Factual at Endemol Shine Germany.

Wolfgang Link, member of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 and CEO Seven.One Entertainment Group, commented: “With this step, we are underlining our entertainment strategy of successively increasing our range of own and locally produced content – whether live or on demand – and thus strengthening our production capacities in the German-speaking core market. Having our own and, above all, unique content is an important unique selling point for further expanding our market position.”

Henrik Pabst, Chief Content Officer of the Seven.One Entertainment Group and Managing Director of Red Arrow Studios, added: “The new production unit is another affiliate within a short time, alongside the new production company for factual formats. We are thus expanding our national portfolio in the important areas of entertainment and factual in the German-speaking market alongside our established and very successfully running production companies Redseven and Pyjama Pictures. With Nadine Grünfeld and Frank Kott, we are gaining two experienced and creative program makers who love the best entertainment. The two have proven their years of expertise with numerous successful formats, including The Masked Singer. Under their leadership, we will continue to successfully develop our important show production division.”

Grünfeld said: “Everyone who knows me knows how much passion I have for my job. That’s why this new job is a dream come true for me: Together with my former and future colleague Frank, I will build a new home for creatives. The Talpa Concepts team has a magical energy. I can’t wait to fill our new production company with life.”

Kott commented: “Nadine and I have been working closely and trustfully together for years. That’s why I’m even more pleased to be able to start a new professional chapter together with her. Our heart beats for high-quality and successfully produced entertainment – and we like to face new challenges again and again. We are very much looking forward to our team in the Seven.One Entertainment family.”