Peach, Innovid platform integration

Suggesting the move provides more efficiency for brands and agencies to create and manage video advertising across all media types, with a visible audit trail, video advertising workflow and delivery specialist Peach has confirmed a platform integration with digital TV ad technology provider Innovid.

Through a new API integration by Peach using Innovid Creative Bridge, customers will be enabled to deliver creative assets from Peach straight into their campaign folders seamlessly. From there they will be able to use Innovid’s features, including the ad server or its interactive and dynamic creative optimisation (DCO) tools.

“This is an exciting integration for Peach as we continue our mission to streamline ad workflows through simple, fast and accurate tools that connect up the ecosystem,” commented Ben Regensburger, CEO at Peach. “Innovid are pioneers in CTV and digital video ad serving and management. Connecting Peach to Innovid allows brands and agencies to seamlessly deliver quality-checked creative straight into their media workflows.”

“Both Innovid and Peach share a similar vision and passion for driving innovation in TV and video workflows and for working to improve how the ad ecosystem works,” added Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. It’s great to connect these two platforms to make it easier than ever to activate campaigns quickly and efficiently.”

Peach will continue to support brands and media agencies to bridge the gap between sourcing correct and cleared, quality checked creative assets seamlessly, right through to activating and managing digital campaigns with automatic asset distribution directly to their Innovid accounts, without the need to upload and download files.