Forecast: MENA SVoD revenues to reach $4bn

SVoD revenues for 20 countries in the MENA region will grow by $2.3 billion (€2.03bn) between 2021 and 2027 to reach $4 billion, according to the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

Leader Turkey will triple its total to $1.27 billion by 2027.

“Netflix will generate half – $1.90 billion – of MENA’s $4 billion SVoD revenues by 2027,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Second-placed Disney+ will be a long way behind with $589 million.”

MENA will have 36.70 million SVoD subscriptions by 2027. Netflix will account for 30 per cent of this total. Disney+ will start in the Arabic countries, Israel and Turkey in 2022 – quickly growing to 6.5 million subscribers by 2027. Regional player StarzPlay will have 2.98 million subscribers [excluding its operation in Pakistan] by 2027 – 1 million more than in 2021.