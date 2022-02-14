Spain: CNMC wants 5G DTT interference action

Spanish regulator CNMC has urged approval of a resolution that mandates the measures 5G operators should implement to avoid 5G interference in DTT. For CNMC it is “urgent” to have a Draft Order for the 5G operators to develop their 700 MHz-based band network without interfering in DTT transmissions.

Currently, after the DTT migration, TV transmissions continue in the adjacent band 470 to 694 MHz, with the regulator having identified in different tests some interference concerning the alignment between the locations of the base stations of the mobile network and the DTT broadcasting centers.

To this end, the so-called Draft Order is urgently needed, according to the CNMC, to clarify the situation and impose limits.