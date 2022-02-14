ZDF Enterprises to become ZDF Studios

From April 1st 2022, ZDF Enterprises GmbH will operate under the new name ‘ZDF Studios GmbH’. The company was founded in 1993 to distribute and purchase programmes for German broadcaster ZDF. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, ZDF Enterprises is currently responsible for national and international media productions, from initial concept and development to production and successful marketing, offering its services to public and private television broadcasters, independent producers, streaming platforms and other customers and partners.

“The new name fits our business model much better and reflects our production and marketing expertise,” explained Fred Burcksen, President and CEO of ZDF Enterprises. “Under the new umbrella brand ‘ZDF Studios’, we’ll be able to bring our network of affiliated companies even closer together. With consolidated sales of around €240 million, we’re one of the largest rights distributors in Europe.”

“Since it was established, ZDF Enterprises has achieved a great deal for the ZDF Group,” added Thomas Bellut, Director-General of ZDF and Chair of the Supervisory Board of ZDF Enterprises. “With creativity, ingenuity and efficiency, the group has become a major player in the fiction and non-fiction arena. The new name ‘ZDF Studios’ makes it instantly clear that this is a media industry company.”