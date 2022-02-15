Intelsat, Hungary DigiTel deal

Integrated satellite and terrestrial network operator Intelsat has signed a contract with satellite telecommunications provider Hungaro DigiTel to assist the company in its expansion of digital television distribution services for TV2 Hungary.

Hungaro DigiTel will distribute 14 additional TV channels in Hungary and the neighbouring countries. They will leverage Intelsat’s 1West satellite neighbourhood over Hungary and Central Europe to provide access to millions of viewers.

Intelsat’s 1West neighbourhood provides reliability and the potential for future growth by offering co-location with the leading platforms, programmers and channels. This deal further strengthens the 1West satellite neighbourhood and Intelsat’s position in the market.

Many of Intelsat’s most successful TV customers can be found at the 1West neighbourhood. TV2 has Hungary’s largest television portfolio. The media company recently made its biggest programme investment by expanding its offering with 14 new stations such as Exatlon Hungary, Bezár a Bazár or Mokka, and Tények Plusz. TV2 is a ratings leader, it finished 2021 as the most-watched channel on all three days of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, both in full day and primetime, in all three main target groups.

“Our video neighbourhoods and platforms allow our customers and their broadcast customers to maximise viewership by delivering targeted content to the right audiences,” explained Rhys Morgan, regional vice president and general manager of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East at Intelsat. “We are proud to be selected as a partner of choice for Hungaro DigiTel to support them in launching and delivering TV2 channels to the 1.8 million Hungarian viewers reached by the strong coverage provided by our 1West neighbourhood.”

Intelsat already carries about 200 Hungarian channels to around 1.8 million viewers in the country on 1West. The 1West neighbourhood is a multi-satellite solution distributing SD and HD content to cable operators, direct-to-homes, IPTV head ends and affiliates. The top five direct-to-home (DTH) platforms in the region are located on 1West as well as leading international programmers. Additionally, a 4K platform is now available on the neighbourhood increasing the quality of content available to 18 million households in Central and Eastern Europe.