Spain: Pirate TV gang dismantled

From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 15, 2022
Spanish police have dismantled a gang of pay-TV pirates in Madrid, arresting six people for the fraud of potentially €1.2 million in pay-TV fees.

Some 24,000 illegal STBs have been seized and 12,000 homes have been disconnected.

The gang imported the STBs from China and stored them in Madrid where they were sold both domestically and abroad.

The STBs had been specifically modified to illegally receive pay-TV signals with servers located in several countries, including Germany, UK, France and Canada.


