CSG boost for GMS customer experiences

Customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions specialist CSG has confirmed that mobile operator and enterprise international messaging service provider Global Message Service (GMS) is using CSG’s integrated digital wholesale platform to boost efficiency and scale its business to add more value for customers.

“At GMS, we aspire to deliver impactful value that sparks growth for more than 900 mobile partners as we continue our journey to become the leader for trusted and transparent messaging worldwide,” stated Oleksandr Panov, chief financial officer, GMS. “CSG’s leading revenue management and integrated digital wholesale platform provides the versatility to deliver best-of-breed services to GMS customers and partners. With CSG, we have modernised the way we collect data from the network and injected the agility and scalability we need to react to emerging business opportunities quickly.”

CSG says its solution enables GMS to transform how it connects the mobile messaging ecosystem while advancing its traffic processing performance to provide more flexible billing cycles. The improved performance system means that GMS can drive more dynamic growth for its partners, increase market penetration, and seamlessly scale as its business grows.

“Few markets are as competitive as wholesale telecom, and with players and partners constantly in flux, ambitious messaging service providers, like GMS, need agility to adapt and develop as fast as the market,” noted James Kirby, CSG SVP and head of EMEA. “CSG’s digital wholesale platform enables GMS to accelerate its digital transformation and leverage the flexibility and scalability it provides to future-proof its business and enter new markets. We look forward to supporting GMS on this journey and helping to extend its industry leadership for trusted and transparent messaging worldwide.”