FOX News International debuts in Africa

FOX News International, FOX News Media’s global streaming service, has expanded distribution into Africa, increasing its reach to 44 countries worldwide. The service is now available in Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia.

The expansion marks the first time FOX News Media content will be available on the service throughout the continent of Africa, where it is accessible for download via iOS, tvOS, Android and Fire TV. Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalogue of on-demand programmes, FOX News International delivers thousands of hours of FOX News Media content to countries throughout Europe, South America, Asia and now, Africa.

Priced at $6.99 per month, FOX News International is currently available through iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV connected TV devices.