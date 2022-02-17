Netgem powers Zeop multiscreen TV

Reunion-based triple play fibre operator Zeop is launching a next-generation multi-screen television service, ZEOPTV.

ZEOPTV offers an enhanced entertainment streaming experience to all fibre subscribers who can watch any live or on-demand content on any screen, whether on their iOS, Android or PC/MAC devices, and for the first time on the NetgemTV- powered platform also extended to Apple TV and Android TV.

Via the ZEOPTV app on any of those devices, ZEOP subscribers can now watch their content anywhere and anytime in a simple and unified user interface. The new service includes in particular live programs from the most popular channels, all the latest 7-day Replay, inclusive movies and series from SVoD services, as well as what Netflix claims is the largest TVoD catalogue in France with more than 15,000 titles available for rental or purchase, provided by Netgem Videofutur service.

ZEOPTV is based on the NetgemTV solution, a multi-screen content platform operated for telecom operators and streaming service providers. Netgem provides Zeop with both the technology and a complete set of SVoD services as part of its Content-as-to-Service model. At launch, more than 70,000 subscribers will be able to benefit from this new service.

“ZEOPTV makes it possible to broaden access to live TV, Replay, and On-demand content on all the screens of Zeop’s fibre customers by relying on the latest innovations from the Netgem roadmap,” says Xavier Joseph, CEO of Zeop. “As a natural extension of the existing TV proposition with the 4K Box, the new ZEOPTV service now allows access to all content, both on a mobile device or in multiroom access on an Apple TV for example.”

“With our Content-as-a-Service solution NetgemTV, we are very pleased to enable our partner Zeop to meet the new consumption habits for watching TV and Streaming, and offer a highly engaging experience in the ZEOPTV on all types of screens in the home and on the move,” addss Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem Group,