Orange Spain’s bad year points to consolidation

Orange Spain did not have a prosperous 2021. Its latest results reveal that in 2021 its revenues fell by 4.7 per cent to €4.72 billion with EBITDA dropping by 12.7 per cent to €1.2 billion.

The company saw its revenues per service fall by 8 per cent to €3.19 billion. Revenues per convergent offer also fell by 5.8 per cent. Orange Spain ended the year with 4 million broadband customers, out of which 3.5 million are fibre, up 4.5 per cent. The company lost 4.8 per cent of its TV subscribers, dowm to 690,000, despite its effort with pay-TV football offers.

Tough competition in the market with cut-price offers has negatively hit Orange Spain’s results and boost again consolidation moves in the country. The CEO of Orange, Stephane Richard said that the company “is actively working” in this consolidation process adding we are actively involved”.

The CEO in Spain Jean Francoise Fallacher has also shown support to consolidation by saying that in Spain there are more operators than anywhere else.

MásMóvil, Vodafone and Orange are exploring different options with Telefónica even planning to sell Movistar Plus.