Movistar offers €1.4bn for DAZN football

Spanish platform Movistar is reportedly finalising an agreement with streaming service DAZN whereby the Telefónica-owned platform will pay €1.4 billion to host all La Liga football matches over the next five years.
Both Movistar and DAZN jointly acquired the pay-TV football rights for the next five seasons paying €990 million per season each. With the acquisition both companies had the right to broadcast all matches except for five per week.
With the new possible deal, both Movistar and DAZN will be able to broadcast all matched and have the rights to resell the rights to Orange.
Movistar is trying to retain subscribers at a time when the company is losing a lot of customers.
