France: Netflix injects €30m annually into film industry

Netflix has signed its first financial agreement with the French movie industry – represented by producers and authors associations Blic, Bloc and Arp – which will see the streaming service contribute at least €30 million annually into French-speaking movies for the next three years.

This contribution, which amounts to 4 per cent of the net revenue made in France, also includes a diversity clause reserving 17 per cent of Netflix pre-investments into French films whose budget is under or equal to €4 million. A volume clause also establishes a minimum of ten pre-acquired films per year.

In 2022, this should represent a total of €40 million investment, calculates the three organisations.

“Becoming a partner of the French movie industry, Netflix confirms its position into the new content window rule which opens it a first broadcast window at 15 months after the theatrical release for a seven months exclusive period” the French associations said in a joint comment.