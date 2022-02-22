Telefónica to drop Movistar Fusión

Amidst mounting speculation regarding the possible sale of its pay-TV platform, Telefónica is reshaping the Movistar Plus convergent offer to include other services related to health, connected home and car security.

The company will consequently drop the brand Movistar Fusion, according to financial newspaper El Economista, and will gather all the services – broadband, fixed and mobile telephony, TV and other added-value services- under a new brand.

With the move, the company plans to retain subscribers, boost subscriptions and rise the ARPU currently standing at €89.60 a month.