Movistar adds Twitter Living app

From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 23, 2022
Spain’s pay-TV platform, Movistar Plus, has added Twitter’s Living app to its offer that will enable its subscribers to have access to a wide selection of videos from the social network.

All UHD STB-equipped subscribers will be able to access Twitter videos divided into different categories like music, sports, technology, travel, culture, food, cinema and series.

Both companies have been working together since 2018 when Movistar added Twitter to interact and talk, and also Twitter Moments in 2019.

With the move, Twitter will have access to over 1.5 million Movistar subscribers.


