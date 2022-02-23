Viaplay signs DreamWorks content deal

Viaplay and NBCUniversal Global Distribution have finalised a multi-year content partnership that makes Viaplay the exclusive streaming home of DreamWorks Animation series in all five Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland), the Netherlands and Poland.

Starting this spring, Viaplay will offer younger viewers new NBCU kid-friendly programming, including over 400 episodes of DreamWorks TV shows and new series based on DreamWorks Animation’s most popular franchises.

Titles secured exclusively for Viaplay through the partnership include animated series such as Madagascar: A Little Wild, Abominable & The Invisible City, The Croods: Family Tree, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky and TrollsTopia. In addition, Viaplay viewers will be able to watch the original DreamWorks Animation films on which these series are based, along with classic franchises such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

All DreamWorks Animation content will be shown on Viaplay with local language dubbing or subtitles.



Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer, said: “In our broad markets, we want Viaplay to offer something for everyone. The characters from DreamWorks Animation franchises such as Madagascar and How to Train Your Dragon are favourites of younger viewers around the world. We’re proud to become the exclusive home of new series featuring these instantly recognisable figures – both across the Nordic region and in our newest markets: Poland and the Netherlands.”

Belinda Menendez, President and Chief Revenue Officer, NBCUniversal Global Distribution, added: “We are delighted to expand upon our longstanding relationship with Viaplay through this new deal. We are extremely proud of our extensive portfolio of engaging, kid-friendly stories from DreamWorks Animation, Universal International Studios, Peacock, and more. We can’t wait for Viaplay’s viewers to soon experience a wide array of beloved programming that the entire family can enjoy together.”