Discovery reports “exceptional year”

Discovery has reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st 2021.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, said: “2021 was by all measures an exceptional year for our company, in which we achieved significant operational, financial, and strategic objectives. We grew our global DTC paying subscribers to 22 million, a tailwind for our strong distribution revenue growth of 11 per cent, while global advertising revenues grew 10 per cent due to continued strength in our key markets and share gains. Additionally, we ended the year with nearly $4 billion (€3.58bn) of cash on hand and generated robust cash flows, supporting our ability to invest in growth initiatives.”

“Further, the successful recent broadcast of our second Winter Olympic Games across Europe, on the heels of our first broadcast of the Summer Olympic Games, underscores one of our key differentiators: in-language and locally relevant content. All of which position us well to take advantage of the remarkable opportunities ahead for Warner Bros Discovery, which we believe will be among the world’s most dynamic media companies,” he added.

“We, of course, are pleased to receive unconditional clearance from the European Commission, the expiration of the HSR waiting period, and clearance from other key international markets, and AT&T having received a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS. We also filed our merger proxy earlier this month and have scheduled our stockholder meeting for March 11th. Following the vote, and assuming the deal is approved by our stockholders, we expect to be on track to close in Q2,” concluded Zaslav.

Financial Highlights

Q4 total revenues of $3,187 million increased 10 per cent, or increased 11 per cent ex-FX, compared to the prior year quarter. Q4 US advertising revenues increased 5 per cent and distribution revenues increased 17 per cent; and Q4 International advertising revenues increased 10 per cent, or 12 per cent ex-FX, and distribution revenues increased 2 per cent, or 5 per cent ex-FX.

Net income available to Discovery was $38 million and $1,006 million in Q4 and the full year 2021, respectively.

Total Adjusted OIBDA was $1,137 million and $3,817 million in Q4 and the full year 2021, respectively.

Q4 cash provided by operating activities was $884 million and free cash flow was $784 million.

Full year cash provided by operating activities was $2,798 million and free cash flow was $2,425 million, representing a 64 per cent Adjusted OIBDA to free cash flow conversion rate.

Ended 2021 with $3.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents, gross debt of $15.4 billion, and net leverage of 3.0x.

Operational Highlights