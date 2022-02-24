DISH Network loses 273,000 pay-TV subs in Q4

February 24, 2022
  •   
  •   
  •   

DISH Network, the US DTH broadcaster, has reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion (€3.98bn) for the quarter ending December 31st 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.

Pay-TV
Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2021 Review
For the year, DISH reported 2021 total revenue of $17.88 billion, compared to $15.49 billion in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2021 was $2.41 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $3.79 in 2021, compared to $3.02 in 2020.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. DISH Network slows subs losses
  2. DISH Network boosts revenue and subs in Q3
  3. DISH Network Q1 revenues up, subs down
  4. Dish Network loses 12,000 TV subs
  5. DISH Network loses 281,000 pay-TV subs in Q2

You must be logged in to post a comment Login