fuboTV reports record Q4

fuboTV, the US sports-first live TV streaming platform, has published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st 2021. The company also announced 2022 guidance, expecting to drive over $1 billion (€0.89bn) in total revenue this year.
fuboTV delivered record annual revenue of $638 million total revenue in 2021, including $1 million impact of the December 2021 acquisition of Molotov. Excluding Molotov, fuboTV’s total annual revenue was $637 million, an increase of 144 per cent over 2020.
The company closed 2021 with 1.13 million total paid subscribers, up 106 per cent from the prior year. fuboTV added 185,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter.
fuboTV also achieved record year-over-year (YoY) growth during the fourth quarter of 2021, including:
These milestones exceeded the preliminary fourth quarter 2021 results announced on January 10th 2022: 1.1 million plus paid subscribers, $215-220 million total revenue and over $25 million in advertising revenue.
fuboTV also reported higher unit economics during the quarter and benefited from inherent operating leverage as its customer base scaled. Adjusted Contribution Margin (ACM) was positive 9.7 per cent for full year 2021, an increase of 104 basis points (bps) YoY when compared to the company’s normalized full year 2020 ACM. Lower subscriber acquisition costs, strong marketing discipline and a lifted attach rate to 2.5 were all achieved, contributing to the company’s path towards profitability.
fuboTV also released revenue and subscriber guidance for 2022, broken down by North America and Rest of World (ROW), including France (Molotov) and Spain. Within North America, the company forecasts first quarter 2022 revenue of $232 million-$237 million and full year 2022 revenue of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, which projects achieving the billion dollar mark for the first time. North America subscribers are expected to reach 1.028 million-1.033 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.500 million-1.510 million for the full year. Within ROW, the company forecasts first quarter 2022 revenue of $3 million-$6 million and full year 2022 revenue of $15 million-$20 million. ROW subscribers are expected to reach 235 thousand-240 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and 270 thousand-280 thousand for the full year.
“fuboTV delivered a record fourth quarter and full year across a number of our key financial and operational metrics,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Engagement continues to be strong as we add differentiated content to our offering and focus on innovating our product to meet consumer preferences and drive a premium experience. Our expansion into real-money wagering is underway with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook across two states with additional states expected to follow this year. This launch represents a differentiated and industry-first integration of streaming and a sports wagering product and we see ourselves in the very early innings of a massive opportunity.”
“Our fourth quarter closes out an extraordinary year defined by delivering triple-digit year-over-year growth in total revenues, advertising revenues and subscriber growth all while continuing to expand adjusted contribution margin,” added Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV. “Within the year, we achieved several important milestones, representing meaningful advancements towards our mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering. Our progress over the course of 2021 further fortifies our position to continue to execute on that mission in 2022.”
