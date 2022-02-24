Meta’s Hutton appointed Eleven Non-Executive Director

The Eleven Group has appointed Meta’s Peter Hutton as a Non-Executive Director.

As Director of Sports Partnerships at Meta, Hutton is responsible for leading the sports strategy and partnerships worldwide for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Meta Quest and Portal. His previous experience includes senior executive roles at Eurosport and Fox International, where he ran Europe and Asia’s largest sports channel businesses.

Hutton’s new advisory position will see him work closely with Eleven’s founders – Executive Chairman Andrea Radrizzani and CEO Marc Watson – and the rest of the Eleven leadership team, to support the group’s continued growth.



Marc Watson, Eleven Group CEO, said: “Peter is a highly respected and experienced sports media executive. The strategic insight that he will bring to Eleven will be invaluable as we work to continue expanding our offering to fans and partners around the world. We are delighted to have him on board.”

Hutton added: “I’m very happy to be able to support the impressive leadership team at Eleven and hope I can help the group continue to prosper as they deliver memorable sports stories to their audiences.”