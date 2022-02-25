Crufts returns to Channel 4

The world’s most famous dog show returns to TV screens for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with wall-to-wall coverage on Channel 4 and More4.

Joining presenters Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya will be Disability Advocate and 2021 Paralympics Lead presenter Sophie Morgan. Veterinary expert Paul Manktelow will return along with famed dog trainer Ashleigh Butler, who will also be competing in Agility.

Having been postponed last year due to Covid-19, this year’s Crufts runs from March 10th to 13th and viewers will be able to follow the event across Channel 4 platforms, including on demand on All4. Some 20,000 dogs will be at the NEC Birmingham as Crufts marks its 131st year.

The largest show of its kind in the world and has been broadcast by Channel 4 and produced by Sunset+Vine since 2010.

Morgan said: “I absolutely love dogs. Having grown up with a house full of dogs and my mum being a dog trainer! My best friend was a yellow Labrador until I was about 13 years old. Even as we got older, when my mum stopped training, we had dogs in the house, (Westies and Labradors primarily) and still to this day we have dogs in the family.”

Howard-Taylor, Commissioning Executive, Channel 4, added: “With 33 per cent of people in the UK owning a dog, we are proud to be broadcasting the return of a historic event that truly celebrates the nation’s love of dogs. It is also great to be able to welcome Sophie to the line-up this year. Alongside Clare and Radzi, Sophie is a perfect fit for Crufts, as someone who truly understands the incredible role dogs can play in our lives.”