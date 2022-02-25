Malaysia’s PDRM warns against illegal streaming

Malaysia’s federal police force Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) and pay-TV operator Astro have initiated an awareness programme to advise commercial enterprises not to use devices that stream illegal content at their premises. The programme involved officials from PDRM and Astro visiting several such businesses in Subang Jaya on February 24th 2022.

“The Copyright (Amendment) Act 2022, which has been published in the Gazette on 10 February 2022, has resulted in several amendments to the Copyright Act, 1987 that are aimed at enforcing laws against the infringement of copyright through streaming technology,” advised Subang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Abd Khalid Othman. “The programme conducted today by the Police and Astro’s Security Department, involved visiting several business premises that have been identified for using illegal streaming devices. We aim to raise awareness among business premises that showing unauthorised content of Pay-TV service providers such as Astro and other broadcasters illegally is an offence.”

“We advise businesses to stop using illicit streaming devices and ensure that they obtain the proper subscription and only use legal entertainment services at their premises because illegal streaming is an offence under Section 41(1) Copyright Act and if convicted, could be liable to a fine up to RM200,000 [€43,000] or to imprisonment for a term up to 20 years or to both,” he warned.

“Piracy is causing a huge loss to the Malaysian economy and putting thousands of jobs at risk,” added Kevin Ng, Head of Enterprise Business, Astro Malaysia Holdings. “If we’re going to win the war against piracy, stakeholders including government, regulators, broadcasters, right holders, content providers, as well as commercial enterprises, need to present a united front and strategy to protect the value of legitimate entertainment content.”

“Piracy deeply hurts broadcasters’ ability to keep serving sports fans. Astro has been working closely with authorities and content partners in combating piracy and have successfully charged illicit streaming device sellers in Malaysia, but more needs to be done.”

“We welcome the support from PDRM, KPDNHEP, PRESMA in combatting piracy, and we look forward to more cooperation with them to raise awareness amongst commercial outlets and PRESMA members of the repercussions of using ISDs,” he concluded.