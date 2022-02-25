Movistar launches Living App with Amazon

Movistar Plus has added a new Living App that allows subscribers to purchase products through Amazon, claiming it as a “pioneering service” in the country.

Movistar subscribers, via their UHD STB, can gain access to over 20,000 products with immediate delivery. Once a product is selected, the purchase is completed through the mobile app or in the Amazon website. The service offers the description of the products, the average rating among buyers and other related products, much like the Amazon website.

The new app is the result of a deal between Telefónica Tech and Amazon Web Services, with both partners undertaking to develop new cloud services and solutions.

Meanwhile, Telefónica has switched on 5G on the 700 MHz band planning to cover 1,400 municipalities by year end.