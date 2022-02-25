Netherlands: Starzplay on Viaplay

Viaplay and Starz, a Lionsgate company, have agreed a long-term partnership that makes Viaplay a new home to streaming service Starzplay in the Netherlands.

All new Starzplay Originals will be available through Viaplay as part of a regular subscription, along with Starzplay’s line-up of films and series from Lionsgate and other major Hollywood studios, when Viaplay launches in the Netherlands on March 1st.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer, said: “This innovative deal makes even more world-class storytelling available on Viaplay as part of a regular subscription. Viaplay viewers in the Netherlands will be able to enjoy Starzplay Originals showcasing Hollywood’s biggest names alongside our award-winning Viaplay Originals. Our partnership with STARZ now spans six countries, and we look forward to delivering great experiences to audiences in our latest market together.”

Superna Kalle, President, STARZ International, added: “This is an exciting next chapter in the expansion of our relationship with Viaplay, and moreover the expansion of our offering of the best series and movie content to our audiences in the Netherlands. Our slate of new original and acquired series over the next year features some top talent and storytellers, and we can’t wait to show them what we have in store.”

In November 2020, Viaplay and Starz announced a long-term agreement to make Starzplay content available to Viaplay viewers across the Nordic region as part of their subscriptions.