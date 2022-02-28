Atresmedia, Mediaset boost profits

Spain’s largest private TV groups, Atresmedia and Mediaset, ended 2021 with healthy financial results – mainly due to the rise of ad revenues.

Atresmedia’s profit amounted to €118.5 million, five times more than the previous year. Atresmedia’s turnover reached €963.3 million, up 11.2 per cent with its EBITDA growing 132 per cent to €172.5 million.



Meanwhile, Mediaset made a profit of €181 million, up 1.3 per cent on the previous year. Revenues totalled €876. 3 million, up 4.7 per cent with ad revenues growing by 8.7 per cent to €833.6 million. EBITDA, though, stood at €243 million, down 3.8 per cent.