Intelsat names new Board

Intelsat’s new chair is Lisa Hammitt, a computer scientist with a track record at IBM where she led strategy in artificial intelligence (AI) and later ran its Watson project. Until 2020 she was global VP of data and AI at credit card company Visa.

Current CEO Steve Spengler will remain on the board for the time being but will shortly step aside.

Spengler, in a message to all on Intelsat’s emergence from bankruptcy, said: “We have significantly less debt as well as new financing to support our innovation and network plans, complementing our unparalleled global orbital and spectrum rights and strong operating model”.

Intelsat is looking for a new CEO.

Other named directors include

· James Bolin (Partner and Portfolio Manager at Appaloosa LP, a private investment firm)

· Roy Chestnutt (formerly of Verizon)

· Marc Montagner (formerly of LightSquared, now Ligado Networks)

· Easwaran Sundaram (Tailwind Capital)

· Jinhy Yoon (EVP at US investment firm Pacific Inv. Mgt./PIMCO, the business backed by Intelsat’s ultimate owners Allianz SE)