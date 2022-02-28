NBCUniversal, Anzu in-game ad partnership

Media and technology company NBCUniversal is partnering with in-game advertising platforms Anzu.io in a move it says will further enrich its capabilities in growing entertainment areas such as gaming and esports. In addition, NBCUniversal announced it has made a small investment in the adtech start-up that, alongside its partnership with Anzu, will unlock an array of new opportunities for its clients and partners around the world.

The strategic partnership enlists NBCUniversal as Anzu’s global sales partner and the exclusive third-party seller in the US and UK. NBCUniversal’s clients will now be able to run non-intrusive, in-game ads across Anzu’s cross-platform gaming inventory— which spans mobile, PC and consoles—and use interactive, data driven, contextual, and programmatic in-game advertising solutions, all with the high standards of privacy and brand safety they’ve come to expect from NBCUniversal’s One Platform.

Partners will also have access to Anzu’s full suite of leading adtech integrations as well as its robust measurement—including ad viewability, brand lift measurement, audience verification, data enrichment, and fraud detection—powered by Anzu’s partnerships with trusted industry leaders such as Moat, Comscore, Human, Lumen, and Kochava.

“NBCUniversal continues to reach consumers at scale on any platform and on every screen. In addition to streaming, gaming is one of the fastest growing ways to reach young audiences,” said Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal, “This partnership with Anzu will allow our marketers to engage with an audience of over three billion gamers worldwide, and we’re only getting started.”

As part of the deal, Anzu will be able to access the power of NBCUniversal’s One Platform, including its client and agency relationships, and marketing teams. Meanwhile, Anzu’s cross-platform ad monetisation solution will help game developers generate significant revenue while respecting their players and adding to the overall gaming experience.

“We’re excited to bring our best-in-class tech and exclusive inventory to one of the world’s leading ad sales teams,” declared Itamar Benedy, Co-Founder & CEO of Anzu. “This new partnership means more brands and agencies will be able to take advantage of our solution to reach an engaged and untapped audience within the world’s most popular titles while preserving the gamer experience. We also believe, over the next few years, most Fortune 500 brands will incorporate gaming into their ad strategies and the partnership with NBCUniversal brings us a step closer to this becoming a reality.”