Starlink operating over Ukraine

A Ukrainian senior official reached out to Elon Musk on February 26th asking for a supply of Starlink broadband terminals to supplement local internet services. Musk responded a few hours later saying that his Starlink system was now operational over Ukraine and that more terminals were on their way to the country.

“While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!” Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, tweeted at Musk. “We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” was Musk’s reply.

Reuters says that Internet connectivity in the Ukraine had been affected and “briefly plunged” some 20 per cent on February 25th, with disruption caused by people moving away from their homes and normal supply connections.

Also on February 25th, Musk’s team at SpaceX launched another 50 of its Starlink satellites. The launch took place from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon 9 first stage successfully landed on the drone-ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ some 8 minutes after launch.