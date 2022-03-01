Data: Average broadband usage tops half terabyte in Q4

Average broadband usage leaped past the 512 GB – or half a terabyte – mark for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2021, continuing a major shift in consumption and subscriber speeds, according to the Q4 2021 OVBI (OpenVault Broadband Insights) report from OpenVault.

Using data aggregated from its broadband management and analytics tools, OpenVault has identified a pattern of lockstep growth in usage and speeds in recent years, According to OpenVault, the average of 536.3 GB in the fourth quarter of 2021 represents a 165 per cent increase over Q4 2017, when consumption was 202.6 GB.

Moreover, OpenVault found that the average download speed of subscribers who consume more than half a terabyte or more of data per month is more than 2X the average speed of those subscribers who are consuming less than half a terabyte. The report also contains a breakdown of average consumption for six different speed tiers, ranging from 1.057 TB for subscribers provisioned for gigabit speeds to 185 GB for subscribers at speeds below 50 Mbps.

“Consumers have spoken through their use of the Internet,” the report said. “They are using applications that demand higher bandwidth and that rely on faster speeds and lower latency for an acceptable customer experience. It took about three years for bandwidth usage to double from 270 GB in Q4 2018 to nearly 540 GB in Q4 2021.”

Other findings from OpenVault’s analysis of Q4 2021 data patterns included: