DAZN Spain hikes prices; appoints CEO

Sports streaming platform DAZN is already preparing for the next football season following the acquisition of La Liga rights and a potential shared content deal with Telefónica giving access to all matches. launched DAZN Studios in Spain earlier this year. DAZN plans to launch a specific subscription offer for La Liga next season. For now, the company says it will raise its fee from €9.99 to €12.99 (per month) and from €99.99 to €129.99 (per annum) in mid-March “to keep working on improving our services and be able to offer the best possible [user] experience”.The company has appointed former Vodafone executive, Bosco Aranguren, as CEO in Spain (effective April 18th) as it hedges its bets on the platform taking off in the country. DAZN also
You must be logged in to post a comment Login