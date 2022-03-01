Discovery names Licht CNN Global CEO

Discovery has announced its plans to appoint Chris Licht as the new chairman and chief executive officer of CNN Global. The appointment will be effective following the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, expected in early Q2.

Licht has spent more than 20 years in broadcast news and currently serves as executive vice president of special programming at CBS. He has created, led and strengthened award-winning news and entertainment shows and programming, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning, and MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

David Zaslav, incoming CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, commented: “I have known and admired Chris for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN Global as part of Warner Bros Discovery. Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person. He has more than two decades of broadcast experience across local, cable and national news. He has been in the field, in the control room and on the set. He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organisation stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive.”

Discovery expects that Licht will start at CNN in early May, after Discovery’s acquisition of CNN is complete. He will report directly to Zaslav.

“I’m honoured to have this opportunity, especially at such an important time for our country and the world,’’ said Licht. “CNN has a rich and storied legacy and I both promise to uphold it and build upon it. I am eternally grateful to Stephen Colbert and the peerless Late Show team for an unforgettable run. I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots.”