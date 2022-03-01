Netflix, YouTube ban Russian channels

Global streamers Netflix and YouTube have both acted to remove any content deemed as “Russian propaganda”.

Netflix has refused to comply with a broadcast rule in the country – which came into efffect today (March 1st) requiring that all TV services carry state propaganda. “Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” a Netflix spokesperson told the press.

YouTube, for their part, have banned Russian state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik’s channels across Europe. Google-owned YouTube said the ban was effective immediately, including in the UK, but said it may take some time for the block to become fully effective.

Facebook parent company Meta has also blocked both media organisations.