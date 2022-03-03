CNN+ reveals pricing

Soon-to-launch streaming services CNN+ will be priced at $5.99 (€5.41) per month (the same price as Fox Nation), or $55.99 per annum, although a promotional – and lifetime – rate has been set for subscribers who sign up early for the service of $2.99 per month.

A bundle also on offer will combine CNN+ with HBO Max, but this will include advertising.



The CNN+ line-up of programming has not yet been fully unveiled but is known to include daily shows by CNN’s lnown reporters and anchors including Chris Wallace, Wolf Blitzer, Kasie Hunt and Brian Stelter among others. Weekly shows will also be included and led by CNN domestic talent such as Audie Cornish, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Jemele Hill, Cari Champion, Rex Chapman, Christiane Amanpour, Poppy Harlow, Sanjay Gupta and Scott Galloway.

The service is scheduled to launch this spring.