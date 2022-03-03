Comcast Technology Solutions, Ideal Systems APAC alliance

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, has formed a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a broadcast and media systems integrator throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions’ CTSuite portfolio of products and services.

Specifically, Ideal Systems will offer companies throughout APAC with access to Comcast Technology Solutions’ Cloud TV Suite, Direct-to-Consumer Suite, Live Linear Suite, and VideoAI. Ideal Systems currently provides a range of media technology services, including consultation, design, installation, integration, as well as operational and maintenance support of state-of-the-art technology infrastructure across the APAC region. Ideal Systems has 12 offices across eight countries, and services the broadcast video, cloud video, and audio visual (AV) markets with deployments across China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and other markets.

“While Comcast Technology Solutions provides a technology stack to manage premium video services worldwide, this new relationship with Ideal Systems should significantly extend our capabilities to better serve clients in the Asia Pacific region,” said Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. “Ideal Systems has a proven record of serving broadcasters and video providers throughout APAC, and together we look forward to helping customers automate, secure, monetize, and scale their video businesses.”

“Comcast Technology Solutions is renowned globally for powering video entertainment services for leading broadcasters, programmers, service providers, and brands,” added Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems SEA. “As such, we are very proud to offer Comcast Technology Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio of solutions to help customers both simplify and scale their video efforts across APAC. Companies today want more efficient and flexible ways to deliver multi-screen, cloud-based video to viewers, and this new strategic relationship with Comcast Technology Solutions is aimed at meeting this growing demand.”