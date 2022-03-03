Discord over OneWeb’s Russian launch

A highly public spat between Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and the UK government took place on March 2nd over the impending launch of 36 OneWeb broadband satellites. Russia is demanding that the UK sells or “withdraws” its stake in OneWeb.

The UK’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly refused an ultimatum from Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin to quit the OneWeb scheme. Rogozin also wants OneWeb to confirm it will have no surveillance or military uses, and has given an ultimatum to the UK to answer and meet his demands of 18.30 GMT on March 4th or else the rocket will be removed from its launch pad.

Evidently March 2nd saw Russian technicians covering up the British flag from the nose-cone of the Soyuz rocket.

“There’s no negotiation on OneWeb. The UK government is not selling its share,” Kwarteng announced late on March 2nd.

There is zero information from either OneWeb or the actual launch contractor, Arianespace, which sub-contracts the launch to Roscosmos from its cosmodrome at Baikonur and which was scheduled to take place on March 4th.

There is now considerable doubt that the launch will take place.

Some 428 satellites have already launched, but OneWeb needs 600 to fully serve the planet.

The UK paid $500 €444.9m) million for its stake in OneWeb, which is headquartered in London.