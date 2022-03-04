Channel 4 News audience up 54%

The invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant rise in numbers of people turning to Channel 4 News’ social media channels and its evening bulletins.

Editor of Channel 4 News Esme Wren said: “This is Channel 4 at its very best. Our journalists are on the front line reporting the reality of what’s happening to people caught in the middle of this terrible situation. It’s vital that UK audiences witness the impact of this invasion on the lives of ordinary people but equally important that we bring an understanding of the wider implications this crisis has on the world.”

Channel 4 News’ weekday evening bulletins have an increase in its total audience of 54 per cent. This includes a dramatic 103 per cent rise in viewers aged 16-34 vs the same time last year

Channel 4 News’ content across social media platforms – key to reaching younger audiences – has attracted millions of views across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

As well as highlighting the devastation caused by Russian bombing, the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the growing refugee crisis as well as interviews with Ukraine’s Deputy Head of the President’s Office Rostyslav Shurma and the country’s Head of Foreign Policy, Ihor Zhovkva.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport, said: “Reports from Channel 4 News journalists on the ground in Ukraine have brought home the terrible human cost already inflicted by Russia as well as the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people. These stories have clearly touched our audiences, particularly younger viewers and it’s at times of crisis like this when the importance of trusted, factually accurate public service broadcasting come to the fore, particularly on social media channels.”

Footage of a Russian armoured vehicle crushing a civilian car with a driver inside on Channel 4 News’ Facebook page has been viewed 8.2 million times.

And the page also showed that people are keen to understand the background to the conflict. A two-minute film titled Russia Ukraine invasion – this is how we got here in 160 seconds – explaining the basics of the invasion has attracted nearly 7.6 million views.